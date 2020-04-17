NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Yankee Homecoming Committee is planning a program to refill local food pantries with the help of its volunteers.
Yankee Homecoming organizers began reaching out to volunteers this week to help with the program, which will focus on refilling a different local food pantry every two weeks.
Organizers will collect a needs list from each featured food pantry, which will be posted to the Yankee Homecoming website and Facebook page for volunteers to share along with a PayPal link that allows people to donate cash to a specific pantry or pantries.
Drop-off locations are being set up around the city with the help of Dunkin’ and Newburyport Bank. At each location, donors will be able to drop off items in a box at any time.
For updates on the program or to get involved, visit www.yankeehomecoming.com.
