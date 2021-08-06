NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming's first-ever Road Rally on Saturday invites participants to take "a bucket list tour of Newburyport" using strategy, rather than speed.
Volunteers will provide participants with a list of route instructions to be followed in numerical order.
Yankee Homecoming General Chair Jill Ramsdell came up with the idea for the event after attending a road rally that a friend organized in New Jersey.
Jennifer Duggan, the road rally event chair, said the idea for the event's theme came from "The Newburyport Massachusetts Bucket List: 100 Ways to have a Real Newburyport Experience," a book co-authored by Chris Johnston. Duggan and Johnston are members of the Yankee Homecoming board of directors.
Drivers are advised to enjoy the event at a leisurely pace, while stopping at points to answer questions along the way. Participants will reset their odometer to zero at the start of the event and then record their total mileage at the end.
They gain points by answering questions correctly and lose points for every half mile they exceed the ideal route mileage, Duggan said.
It's $25 per two-person team to register. There will also be coffee and pastries at the start of the event. Each participant will receive a travel mug.
Winners will be announced during the evening waterfront concert featuring Foreigners Journey. First place will receive a trophy and a $100 gift certificate to the Newburyport business of their choosing; second place will receive a trophy and a $50 gift certificate; and third place will receive a $25 gas card.
Participants can plan to start between 8 and 10 a.m. at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, 70 Low St., and finish between 1 and 3 p.m.
On Friday, families can participate in the Goose Chase Family Scavenger Hunt. The all-day event can be accessed by downloading the app at www.goosechase.com/download/ and entering "GDBLZW" as the game code. Prizes are a $100 gift certificate to a family-friendly restaurant for first place, a $75 gift certificate for second place and a $50 gift certificate for third place.
At noon, the competitive Yankee Homecoming Cornhole Tournament will kick off at the Elks Lodge, 25 Low St. The event costs $60 to register a team.
The annual fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair and take in the waterfront concert beforehand.
On Sunday, the parade will roll down High Street beginning at noon. Anyone attending the parade is asked to bring nonperishable food and personal care items as part of Pennies for Poverty’s Grocery Cart Challenge.
More information is available in a previous article at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/pennies-for-poverty-requests-food-donations/article_31588882-75b7-596d-b6bf-dbbc1cbe65cf.html.
On Friday, the Newburyport Knights of Columbus will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive at the Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more details on any of these events, visit http://yankeehomecoming.com.
