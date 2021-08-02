NEWBURYPORT — Families descended upon the Bartlet Mall and Market Square as Yankee Homecoming kicked off over the weekend.
The weeklong summer celebration — which began in 1958 and is held from the last week of July into early August as a nod to the U.S. Coast Guard’s birthday on Aug. 4 — is set to include nearly all of its usual events, despite an uncertain year amid COVID-19 concerns and ever-changing health and safety guidelines.
The only events not being held this year are Family Day at Maudslay, the kids talent show and the nursing home concerts.
The sun was shining with temperatures in the mid-70s as children and adults competed in games such the three-legged race, hula-hoop contests and the water balloon toss on Sunday. It was appropriately called Olde Fashioned Sunday — a Yankee Homecoming tradition.
On Saturday, the events included Brewfest, Chalk It Up! and the 19th annual Newburyport Favorite Poem Project.
During opening ceremonies Sunday, Judy Lacroix, a member of the Yankee Homecoming board of directors, introduced the U.S. Coast Guard color guard from Merrimack River Station.
She also asked for a moment of silence as the Coast Guard and local first responders continued search-and-rescue efforts to find a 33-year-old man who disappeared Saturday.
Lacroix then said a prayer, asking for various blessings, including the health and safety of all volunteers and participants throughout the week.
Yankee Homecoming President Dennis Palazzo reminded the crowd that last year’s celebration was not completely canceled.
While most events could not be held amid COVID-19 concerns, the festival was able to go on with other smaller activities, including drive-in movies at Rupert A. Nock Middle School, a scavenger hunt through local businesses, and a door decorating contest.
The annual veterans luncheon was even adapted so veterans could have their meals delivered.
Festival organizers also hosted a food drive in April 2020 with the items collected benefiting The Salvation Army, The Pettengill House and the food pantry at First Parish Church of Newbury. Collection bins for the food drive have been placed in front of Market Basket at 25 Storey Ave., Dunkin’ at 45 Storey Ave. and Dunkin’ at 167 State St.
Palazzo said organizers expected the food drive last year to only last a few weeks, but the donations continued to pour in. Each week, volunteers have been able to fill a car with canned goods, pasta, sauces, toiletries and other donated items, which are then dropped off at the local charities.
Yankee Homecoming General Chair Jill Ramsdell shared some of the challenges of planning such a celebration with so many unknowns. Ramsdell said she decided on the theme, “Yankee Homecoming: Reimagined,” in December and since then, organizers have continued to play off of that idea.
Mayor Donna Holaday acknowledged the efforts of festival organizers who managed to pull together a nearly full-fledged festival this year. Despite usually having a year to plan and fundraise for Yankee Homecoming, organizers spent much of this year uncertain if events would be able to take place.
It wasn’t until late May that organizers knew they could host popular events such as the fireworks, the parade and nighttime concerts due to changes to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The last year and a half has been full of challenges for all of us and despite the fact that it was a very different Yankee Homecoming last year, they still pushed through and were able to offer some of the events,” Holaday said, thanking volunteers for doing what they could to host a few activities last year.
Other local officials on the stage for opening ceremonies included City Council President Jared Eigerman, Councilor at large Charles Tontar, Councilor at large Afroz Khan, Councilor at large Bruce Vogel, Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger and Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury.
