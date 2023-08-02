NEWBURYPORT — The much-awaited Yankee Homecoming Parade is back and ready to step off Sunday starting at noon. The beloved annual event rolls down High Street and ends at the Bartlet Mall.
“This year’s parade promises to feature a lineup of new diverse performers and floats,” said Nicole Nadeau, event co-chairperson.
“We have talented musicians, cheerleading squads, dance troupes, and cultural performers to light up the streets with captivating routines that celebrate the diversity and richness of our city’s arts and culture scene,” she added. “We have marching bands ready to roar, so get ready to tap your feet and feel the rhythm. And we will show our community spirit with numerous local groups, organizations and charities who will join hands to highlight the exemplary work they do.”
The parade has been a cherished tradition for decades, fostering a sense of unity and camaraderie among residents, visitors, and participants alike, according to organizers.
The parade begins at the intersection of Storey Avenue and Ferry Road, and continues down High Street. People begin putting out chairs along the parade route several days before the event to save a spot.
“We are thrilled to announce the Yankee Homecoming Parade for its 65th edition,” said James Kelcourse, event co-chairperson. “This parade is the culmination of our weeklong festivities. We can’t wait to celebrate our community’s spirit and shared heritage with everyone. We just want to say thank you to all of our amazing sponsors and volunteers who make this event happen every year.”
The parade will be led by the Yankee Homecoming chairpeople as they collect donations for the Jimmy Fund.
The parade is one of the longest-running community events benefiting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.
