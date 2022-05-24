NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming planning continues May 24, in the upstairs function room of the Starboard Galley, 55 Water St. in Newburyport. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Starboard Galley will offer meal specials to be purchased by attendees if they wish.
Event committee chairpersons are planning their events as part of the July 30 through Aug. 7 celebration. An update of planning, present volunteer help needs in preparing for the event, and the number of volunteers and duties involved during Yankee Homecoming will be discussed.
The theme for 2022 is “Yankee Homecoming Brings Out the Best." Learn more at yankeehomecoming.com
