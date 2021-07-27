NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library welcomes people back into its Program Room for in-person programs celebrating Yankee Homecoming.
Local author and historian Ghlee Woodworth presents more than 80 images of old Newburyport on Saturday at 11 a.m. The images are from Woodworth’s 2020 book “Newburyport’s Clipper Heritage Trail, Part I.”
The book includes 15 self-guided tours, more than 150 locations, 200 images and 25 maps. It is an American Association of State and Local History Merit Award winner. “Newburyport’s Clipper Heritage Trail, Part II” is due out in 2022.
Author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson talks about the history and health of the Merrimack River on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.
Hendrickson will address the river’s past and future. He is the author of a new book, “Merrimack: The Resilient River, An Illustrated Profile of the Most Historic River in New England.”
Local historian Jack Santos presents “A Newburyport Travelogue” on Aug. 4 at 9 p.m.
Santos will talk about Newburyport’s connections around world, including London, the Caribbean, Chile, Oregon, California, Bermuda and Hawaii.
No registration is necessary for these programs. The library is at 94 State St.
For more information, contact the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
