NEWBURYPORT — The 65th annual Yankee Homecoming celebration is less than a week away and with it comes plenty of fun, festivities and fireworks.
The nine-day event will see plenty of events taking place throughout the city, beginning with the High School Battle of the Bands on the waterfront, Saturday, July 29, and ending, as it always does, with the Yankee Homecoming Parade on Sunday, Aug. 6.
“Yankee Homecoming is always my favorite week of the year,” Mayor Sean Reardon said. “My parents were very thankful for it because it was a week of activity for the kids before the days of kids having so many activities, they don’t know what to do with themselves. This was free entertainment for Newburyporters growing up. So I love it.”
Reardon said he is a big fan of the Battle of the Bands and is also looking forward to Olde Fashioned Sunday at the Bartlet Mall on July 30.
“Olde Fashioned Sunday is always great,” he said. “It really honors all of the past directors and volunteers of the event.”
Jason Lacroix, vice president of the Yankee Homecoming board of directors, is also serving as general chairperson along with his wife, Jennifer.
Lacroix said his board has been working hard to make Old Fashioned Sunday the best ever.
“We spent a lot of time promoting that this year and building the antique car show back up,” he said. “There will be art on the mall and an amateur cornhole tournament, plenty of games, and we also have the opening ceremonies.”
Olde Fashioned Sunday used to include a fireman’s muster, which Lacroix said he tried unsuccessfully to bring back this year.
“There’s a competition muster the day before,” he said. “So nobody was available.”
Live music will be featured nightly on the waterfront throughout the week and the Yankee Homecoming Waiter/Waitress Race will be run, once again, on Liberty Street on Monday, July 31.
“That’s really fun,” Reardon said.
Tuesday, Aug 1, will see the 5K and 10-mile Yankee Homecoming Road Race start and end at Newburyport High School. The mayor said he hopes to run the 5K this year.
“The 10-mile course is one of the best in the state and I’ve been doing the 5K for the last few years,” Reardon said. “I’m probably going to struggle through it again this year but it’s always fun. Finishing up Oakland Street is always brutal, but you get to finish up at the high school, which I think is nice.”
The Newburyport Lions Club annual bed race is another local favorite and on Thursday, Aug. 3, teams of costumed participants will run their beds down Federal Street.
“The bed race is one of the best things we do,” Reardon said. “I’ve been in it and, when I was a younger kid, I helped with the timing of the race one year. I had a stopwatch around my neck. They would hit start and I would have to ride my bike to the finish line and hand it off to the judge.”
Reardon said he and his family try to get at least two nights in at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’s annual Greek Food Festival, which, while not officially part of Yankee Homecoming, will be held on Harris Street from Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30.
“It’s always just amazing how many people come out for that,” he said.
Super Saturday (Aug. 5) will include the return of Family Day to Rupert A. Nock Middle School.
“There will be over 30 local businesses that will be coming out to provide activities for kids to do that day,” Lacroix said. “We’ll have a food booth, fire trucks, sheriff’s cars and an ambulance.”
Saturday will also see the annual fireworks display. Lacroix said the 215th Army Band is expected to play on the waterfront just before the first fuse is lit.
“We finally have a military band back for fireworks night,” he said. “We’re also back to having a full-sized fireworks show this year. We had budgetary cutbacks last year because we hadn’t raised enough money. But we’re optimistic that we will get there this year.”
Reardon said he traditionally watches the fireworks at The Park Lunch restaurant across from Cashman Park.
“My mom was a waitress there and she would typically work that night,” he said. “We’d all go down there in my dad’s truck, sit in the back, and watch it from there.”
The Yankee Homecoming Parade will bring the week to an end on Sunday, Aug. 6, and Lacroix said he has already booked 12 bands/musical acts to play in the parade.
“We have over 70 participants right now and about 17 floats,” he said. “So we’re bringing back the parade to what it used to be.”
Reardon also said he’s a big fan of the High Street Mile, which is run just prior to the kickoff of the Yankee Homecoming Parade.
“That race is really cool to watch,” he said.
Event schedules and other information can be found at yankeehomecoming.com.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.