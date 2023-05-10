NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming officials announced they are seeking nominations from the Greater Newburyport community for the 2023 Volunteer of the Year awards.
Each year, YHC recognizes local volunteer efforts - teens, young adults, and adults who have made a difference in the lives of the residents of Newburyport and surrounding towns, by unselfishly giving of themselves, donating their time, efforts, and energy.
This year's Yankee Homecoming takes place July 29 to Aug. 6.
As the Greater Newburyport community has emerged from the pandemic, it has become clear to organizers that volunteers of the many area non-profit agencies, civic organizations and government entities provided vital services for citizens that were adversely affected. Citizens continue to step up to address these issues and find solutions. They have done this by volunteering their time and efforts with local community organizations, government entities, and non-profit groups, according to organizers.
The 2023 YHC, theme is “There is only one Newburyport.” This theme reflects the effort individuals have made in cities and towns, this past year, to improve the quality of life.
Individuals or organizations can submit nominations by returning the online application found at Yankeehomecoming.com, under "events," under "generations of giving." To return the application to YHC, first save the form to your computer, then use the linked email address at the top of each form, attach the nomination and send. The deadline for submitting nominations is July 1.
Individuals selected to receive the 2023 Generations of Giving Awards will be recognized at an awards ceremony at the Newburyport Council on Aging/Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 2, sponsored by Atria Senior Living.
For more information regarding submitting a nomination, contact Paul Bushey, event chairperson, at: generations@yankeehomcoming.com
