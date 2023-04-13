NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming’s concert series could be silenced as the city is expected to begin the first phase of the $4.8 million Market Landing Park expansion project next month.
The project will convert a number of waterfront parking lots into additional park space flanking the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site but it is expected to knock out electricity on the waterfront this summer.
Yankee Homecoming President Dennis Palazzo said he is concerned that construction could cause the annual festival to cancel its popular concert series in Waterfront Park. Yankee Homecoming runs from July 29 to Aug. 6.
“The city can’t guarantee we will have electricity down on the waterfront, so we are exploring other options for the concerts,” he said.
Palazzo added that he is looking at Cashman Park, the Bartlet Mall and Plum Island Airport as alternatives.
“Those are some of the possibilities or we won’t be having them at all, which would be sad,” he said. “We are also looking at renting a generator, which would be very costly.”
Planning Director Andrew Port said the first phase of the construction and expansion project involves the use of temporary power on the waterfront. He said city electrician Jeff Matheson is brainstorming how to supply the zone with temporary power that could alleviate some of Palazzo’s concerns.
“Our aim is to allow all of the seasonal events to happen and fill that gap as best as we can,” he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the city is doing everything it can to make sure summer programs “go off without a hitch.”
“We’ve got a project that is about to start down there and we’re trying to work with these events as best we can,” he said.
During Yankee Homecoming, Waterfront Park is also used for yoga classes, children’s talent shows and to provide daytime music but Palazzo said these could also be disrupted.
“The problem is that the city can’t give us a time frame of when the work will be completed,” he said. “So, it is difficult for us to spend $30,000 on sound, lighting and vans when there is a lot of uncertainty in the air.”
Palazzo said his board of directors discussed possibly moving Yankee Homecoming to another community but decided to stay in Newburyport.
“That may change at a certain, future date but not this year,” he said.
Permit fees to offer temporary food service remain high in the city, according to Palazzo, who said they are some of the highest in the country.
“That’s a challenge for my food vendors and hopefully they will come back,” he said. “There’s a lot of miscommunication and rumors flying around out there, so you really don’t know what to believe.”
In other Waterfront Park news, the City Council voted 9-2 on Monday to allow Firehouse Center for the Arts to offer five arts and cultural shanties on the property this summer. The colorful, wooden shanties made their first appearance in Waterfront Park in 2019 and featured a mix of local artists who sold and displayed their wares.
The city partnered with Firehouse Center for the Arts and BLB Custom Builders on the shanty program, which was funded by a $30,000 grant from the Essex County Community Foundation and the Barr Foundation.
Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley said he was hesitant to approve a five-month term for the shanties this year. Ward 1 Councilor Shariff Zeid made a successful motion to amend the order to include a one-month notice of revocation, while also limiting the program to this summer.
Zeid’s amendment was approved in a 10-1 vote with Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane the lone dissenter. The motion was approved with Lane and McCauley voting in opposition.
The shanties would block 56 linear feet of waterfront views, according to McCauley, who added that they can also be safety hazards and the city has had a hard time finding storage space for them in the winter.
“It’s probably better that we cut ties now,” he said.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel defended the shanties, saying Firehouse Center for the Arts provides a tremendous amount of culture and artist recognition.
“We could find troubles with anything that we do and, in this particular case, we are asking for permission to put these shanties up and support the artists and the Firehouse,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
