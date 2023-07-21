NEWBURYPORT — Yankee Homecoming welcomes back the Waiter/Waitress race to the week of festivities. This year's event, which takes place Monday, July 31, at 4:30 p.m., features Yankee Magazine food editor Amy Traverso as one of three judges. The co-host of WGBH’s Weekends with Yankee will be joined by Mayor Sean Reardon and Ms. Northshore Courtney Fucaloro.
“The waiter race will give Newburyport servers a chance to showcase their skills and win some cash. It has also been introduced as a way for Newburyport restaurants to showcase their menu’s and any specials to the visiting crowds," Yankee Homecoming Cheryl Munick said.
Once again Yankee Homecoming is encouraging local Newburyport restaurants to take part. Participating restaurants will have an area to post their menu and provide any incentive to spectators to use at their restaurant during the week of Yankee Homecoming. The race will take place from Fair Street down Liberty Street to the State Street Finish.
There will be two runs, with the top 3 winners, male and female running the course again. Obstacles such as tables to navigate, volunteers throwing cheerios, hula hoops and other surprises will be added for the second round.
Prizes include First Place Male and Female, $450 each; Second Place Male and Female $200 each. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the restaurant with the Best Overall Performance which they will keep until next year’s competition. Plum Island Beachcoma currently houses this trophy.
Spectators are encouraged to come cheer their favorite wait staff. The race will be followed by a free Yankee Homecoming Waterfront concert.
Rules, application and more information can be found on the Yankee Homecoming website at www.yankeehomecoming.com, Event Page: Waiter/Waitress Race.
