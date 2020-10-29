SALISBURY — The Triton Wrestling Boosters is looking to give people some help bagging their leaves and will host the second annual Rent a Wrestler yard cleanup fundraiser Nov. 7, 8 and 14.
A pair of wrestlers cost $40 an hour and will provide a COVID-19-friendly yard cleanup, according to Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott.
The event will help raise money for new uniforms and scholarships for the Triton Regional High School varsity wrestling team.
The Triton Wrestling Boosters raised $1,500 during the first Rent a Wrestler fundraiser last year. Seventeen yards were cleared.
“The kids were able to work together as a team and develop those strong, team-building skills needed to be a successful team,” Ray-Parrott said in an email. “As some may remember, they were (Cape Ann League) champs last year.”
To schedule a wrestler, send an email to vikingwreslingboosters@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.