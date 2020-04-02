NEWBURYPORT – The city's hard waste facility will remain closed until at least some time in May, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a press release Thursday, Molly M. Ettenborough, the city's recycling and energy manager, said the site was scheduled to be open this week but out of concern over the spread of the virus the decision was made to put off the opening for the time being.
"We understand that with many people already having cleaned up their yards, moving the opening date back further is a great disappointment," she said.
In the release, she said curbside leaf pick-up is planned for Saturday, May 2 and Saturday, May 16. Residents are asked to have bagged leaves, or leaves in barrels, out by 7 a.m. and to fold the bags over at the top.
She also reminded residents that all households and downtown businesses must put trash in plastic bags, and put the bags in barrels, with nothing loose in the barrel.
If someone in your household may be infected with COVID-19 (or anything else contagious) all personal waste should be double-bagged in plastic bags, sealed, and put in barrels, she said.
The city is not picking up large items or bulk trash at this time.
In addition, cardboard must be inside barrels. For large pieces of cardboard, or residents who don’t have a barrel for trash, there are two temporary dumpsters, for trash and recycling only, at 59 Low St., for residents only. This is the site of Emergency Operations Center, not the National Guard building, and is across the street from the Nock/Molin School. The site will be opened from noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be staffed. Only household trash and recycling is allowed, no construction debris or contractor bags, no bulk items, no metal or white goods, no tires, and no hazardous waste.
The recycling center on Colby Farm Lane won't be open on Mondays or Thursdays until the city can return to a normal schedule, tentatively Monday, May 5, Ettenborough said.
The recycling center on Colby Farm Lane will not be open the first Saturday of April. The city is tentatively planning to reschedule the drop-off for Saturday, May 2, from 8 a.m. to noon.
While mattresses cannot currently be picked up as trash, the non-profit UTEC will come to Newburyport on Tuesday, April 28 for curbside pick-up of mattresses and box springs at a cost of $15 apiece. They will be dismantled for component recycling. Call the Health Department to make arrangements at 978-465-4410, ext. 1.
Food and organic waste pickups have not changed. To arrange for pickup of organic waste, residents should contact Black Earth Compost at 978-290-4610 for current rates and collection day for your area. Meats, fats, dairy and bones are welcome in curbside collection.
For additional information please see www.cityofnewburyport.com or call 978-465-4410, ext. 1, or e-mail Lhanke@cityofnewburyport.com. Staff members can send needed information via email, fax, or postal mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.