'Yeat Yeat, Don't Tell Me' to kick off second season

NEWBURYPORT — The hosts of “Yeat Yeat, Don’t Tell Me!” — a Greater Newburyport take on NPR’S “Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me” — recently wrapped up Season 1 of the local history-themed trivia show and are set to kick off Season 2 on Friday.
The 30-minute show, which premiered May 15 via Zoom, is the brainchild of local historian Jack Santos, who was looking for a way to help keep Newburyport’s two largest museums, the Custom House Maritime Museum and the Museum of Old Newbury, relevant amid the COVID-19 pandemic and state stay-at-home orders.
He teamed up with his former neighbor and longtime friend Colleen Turner Secino, who owns BTC-Boston Public Relations and heads marketing and membership for the Museum of Old Newbury, to make the idea a reality.
Staff at the two museums help come up with the questions and Susan Edwards, Museum of Old Newbury’s executive director, does all the fact-checking.
Santos was “the creationist” while Secino said she was “the executioner, if you will.” She keeps the show on track, ensuring it begins and ends on time, keeping it within a half-hour window.
Every other Friday at noon, the pair host the show on Zoom. Audience members can participate or just sit back and watch, depending on their comfort level. The show features eight multiple-choice questions pertaining to Greater Newburyport area history. The questions are short, but the descriptions are long, Secino said.
“It’s a way for the community to stay connected,” Santos said.
For the first 20 minutes or so, participants keep their microphones and videos off, and tally their points up on the honor system. For the remaining 10 minutes, participants can turn their microphones and videos on and then share how they did with others.
“If anyone just loves New England history, they could probably — because it’s always a multiple-choice question — make a pretty good guess,” Secino said. “If they know anything about the years that John Quincy Adams lived here, if they have any knowledge at all or an appreciation for 18th and early or mid-19th century history, then they can play along.”
There are two winners for each show. The person who answers the most questions correctly wins bragging rights, while another winner chosen at random wins a prize such as a Museum of Old Newbury calendar, a slate from the Custom House roof, a book or a poster.
The virtual platform has allowed people from all over to stay connected to Newburyport, too. One of the show’s regular participants lives in Newburyport but stays in Texas for the winter, Secino explained.
Though he is not in Newburyport, he can still stay connected to the community through “Yeat Yeat, Don’t Tell Me!”
Looking ahead to next year, Secino and Santos said they wish to use visuals such as photos and videos for questions because people seem to appreciate those.
They also hope to have a guest host once a month. Over the past year, they have had special guests, including local historians and authors Ghlee Woodworth and Bethany Groff Dorau, as well as Alex Cain of “Untapped History,” who appeared on Season 1’s last episode Dec. 18.
“The intent is to keep people interested,” Santos said. “Everybody that lives in Newburyport is interested in the history already. This just kind of keeps that interest piqued.”
The show’s use of “Yeat” has been controversial as some longtime residents say they would have had their “mouths washed out with soap” for using it when they were young.
The history of “Yeat” is not confirmed, but urban legend, according to Secino and Santos, says that it was a greeting used by sailors during World War II. A man would yell out “Yeat” and if another man responded with “Yeat,” then both would know they were in the presence of another Newburyport resident.
Some years later, however, the word evolved and became a swear word.
Secino believes the word has evolved once again and she is hopeful “it can circle back to something we can be proud of” as it is unique to Newburyport.
“Words evolve and change and either have more gravitas or less,” she said.
Season 2 of “Yeat Yeat, Don’t Tell Me” will premiere Friday at noon. To join, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81540688737.
