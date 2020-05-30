It's June 1796, and yellow fever jumps from ship to shore carried by a stealthy crew on a merchant vessel anchored off Newburyport.
So begins the novel "Quarantine," reissued late last year — coincidental to the emergent coronavirus.
Our current outbreak and the historical one depicted by author John Smolens abound with eerie similarities in which people and characters are by turns fearful and desperate, courageous and vigilant.
Smolens, 71, knows Newburyport's streets and waterfront well. He labored there in the 1970s, gutting 19th-century homes tagged for renovation.
In an interview, he said that his historical novel owes a lot to those historic houses, where he swung a sledgehammer and pried square-cut nails from old wood, salvaging wainscoting, baseboards and trim when possible.
Sometimes, he found pencil-written dimensions or dated signatures left by carpenters now long dead. These moments bridged time.
He remembers musing with fellow frame carpenters about life in the time of tall ships, imagining what it would have been like, living in those days.
A retired Northern Michigan University English professor, Smolens has written 10 novels. He and his wife, Ellen Longsworth, a Merrimack College art history professor, live half the year in Haverhill. They were married at the Custom House Maritime Museum in Newburyport.
"Quarantine" tells the story of two families whose lives intertwine: one, the Sumners, wealthy from privateering during the Revolutionary War; and the other, the Hatches, a Joppa Flats clamming clan.
Smolens, living in Newburyport 50 years ago, got to know people who recalled clammers and their way of life on Joppa Flats.
Smolens researched his novel by reading Newburyport histories and rich narratives and accounts in archived newspaper articles.
"The whole approach was so different," he said of the journalism back then. "Very eloquent compared to today, and these long pieces and letters written to the newspapers, columns after columns."
Smolens' novel is 363 pages, a central conflict in which is how long the cargo-laden ship, Miranda, arriving from the Caribbean, must be quarantined. Its mast flies the quarantine flag.
Powerful local men, the ignominuous Simon Moss among then, pressure the health inspector, a surgeon, to lower the flag, allowing the cargo in and opening the port to business. The doctor refuses.
"Fine," Simon Moss said. "Shut the entire port down, and we'll all survive the fever while we starve to death."
In an early scene set on the clam flats, Leander Hatch asks his grandfather how long the quarantine will last.
“Who knows? The newspapers say there are epidemics in Baltimore and Philadelphia. Hundreds of people dying. And there are cases of fever being reported in New York and Boston. I suppose it was bound to find its way to Newburyport.”
"Quarantine" is available through msupress.org, johnsmolens.com, jabberwockybookshop.com and amazon.com.
