AMESBURY — The first tenant of the Maples Crossing sports complex will be opening its doors early next month when the YMCA of the North Shore begins teaching the first classes at its Early Learning Center of Amesbury.
Global Property Developers Inc. is building a 410,000-square-foot sports complex that includes six ice hockey rinks off South Hunt Road.
The Bridgewater-based development company also bought the former New England Sports Park at 12 South Hunt Road to make way for the sports complex and has been working to convert its former headquarters – which, at one point, included the Crossbar Grill – into an early childhood learning center.
Maples Crossing Budget Manager Michael Gorman said the old building had to be “rethought for a completely different use.”
“This is the first foray into what we are building on a larger scale, which is something for is families and kids. This will introduce families and kids to this campus and, hopefully, they will enjoy their experience and will want to continue coming here for years,” he said.
The YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury is being presented in collaboration with Maples Crossing, and will be offering a pair of preschool classrooms, as well as a toddler room and an infant room, when it opens Sept. 6.
A pair of playgrounds, one for infant/toddler play and development and the other designed for preschoolers, will be available at the new facility, while indoor and outdoor space dedicated to gross motor skill development will also be offered.
YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury Director Tamara Galvin said the center is also looking for certified teachers and offering a $1,000 signing bonus.
“We need eight full-time teachers with some part-time teachers as well. But we are struggling to fill all of those due to the shortage in early childhood teachers. Right now, I can only open the early toddler room due to staffing,” she said.
Galvin has been working in early childhood learning for 10 years and said she is excited to open up her classrooms.
“I’m going to give it my best to provide great child care to the city of Amesbury and the surrounding towns,” she said. “Everybody with Maples Crossing has been great and super helpful and they have been really welcoming.”
Two open houses will be offered at the YMCA Early Learning Center of Amesbury at 12 South Hunt Road on Tuesday and Aug. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is also scheduled for Aug. 23 at 1 p.m.
“We’re thrilled that Tamara is here to represent the Y and what it is great at, which is early childhood learning. That is why we wanted them and it is why we are so happy they are here,” Gorman said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.