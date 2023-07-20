NEWBURYPORT — Free yoga classes and a stroller boot camp will be just some of the unique outdoor activities that will be offered during Yankee Homecoming when the Waterfront Workout Morning Series rolls out once again.
“It’s the most awesome thing and I think everyone should participate in it,” said City Councilor at large and yoga practitioner Connie Preston. “You might just meet a neighbor or two out there and it’s a nice way to get to know other people in the community. You also get to know some of the different businesses in the community, especially if you’re looking for a gym.”
Anna Jaques Hospital is sponsoring the family friendly workout series, which features local gyms and fitness studios such as Fuel, Hot Asana Power Yoga and The Mom Comm offering free morning classes at Waterfront Park and will kick off with The Mom Comm’s all-ages family fitness boot camp at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.
“Anna Jaques Hospital is deeply invested in advancing the health and well-being of the local communities we serve,” said Janel D’Agata-Lynch, the hospital’s community benefits and relations manager. “We are proud to once again support Yankee Homecoming by sponsoring a week of free daily workouts on the Newburyport waterfront.”
D’Agata-Lynch called the week of free yoga a “wonderful opportunity” to focus on health and wellness as a community in a way that is accessible to all.
“We look forward to leading the community in starting each day of Yankee Homecoming together in a healthy way,” she said.
The Mom Comm will also offer a stroller boot camp, which features a full-body (strength, cardio and core) workout using baby strollers on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 9:15 a.m.
Prenatal and postnatal modifications will be provided and parents can leave their little ones in their strollers during class, while older children are welcome to come out and participate as well.
The first day of August will see Hot Asana Power Yoga, which is new to the city, teaching a yoga flow for all levels at 6 a.m., and Fuel will run a 45-minute tone-and-tightening class beginning at 8 a.m.
Hot Asana Power Yoga studio manager Elisha McCaffrey will teach the Tuesday morning class along with Krystal Bonnet and said it should make for a fun experiment.
“We do all levels for all of our classes,” McCaffrey said. “Krystal is also certified to teach child yoga but I’m not sure how many kids are going to be up and out at 6 a.m. so who knows what to expect.”
McCaffrey will also teach an all-level yoga flow with Crystal McDonald at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, and she will then team up with Leslie Brebner for another all-level yoga flow at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Participants are asked to bring a yoga mat (or blanket), water and an open mind and heart.
“This is a slower flow and I wouldn’t say children couldn’t participate but it’s not child yoga,” McCaffrey said. “It’s mostly about adults of all ages and all levels and we can do it individually together.”
Hot Asana Power Yoga opened its Newburyport branch on Titcomb Street in February. McCaffrey said the Waterfront Workout Morning Series is a great way for her gym to meet new people.
“We love all of the new people that we’re meeting and we’re seeing some old friends, too,” she said. “We’re all about getting to know the community and being a part of this is really an honor.”
Preston, who is Fuel regular and has taken part in a number of Morning Workout Series classes, said participating gyms do a great job catering to all skill levels during the morning workouts.
“If you’re not super fit, you can still take a class and if you are super fit, you’re going to get something out of it,” she said. “Anyone can get out there and be a part of this.”
Awake Minds Yoga and Conscious Living, the YWCA of the North Shore, Kin Fitness and Riverside Yoga will also be offering classes in the Waterfront Morning Workout series.
For more information, go to https://yankeehomecoming.com/event/yankee-homecoming-morning-exercise-class/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.