Amesbury - Frank E. Trojan, III of Haverhill Road, husband of the late Bonnie J. (Graves) Trojan, passed away at home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Frank was formerly of Newburyport, Ipswich and Rangeley Plantation, Maine. Born in Irvington, NJ on August 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Fr…