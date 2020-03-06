NEWBURYPORT — Dozens of young artists will be honored Sunday during an awards reception at the Newburyport Art Association for the “Young Budding Artists Show 2020.”
Awards will be presented during the public reception, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m. at the gallery on Water Street. The show features more than 100 pieces of artwork from students in grades 1-12 from across the region. The artwork will be on display until March 28.
The show is sponsored by Fruh Realty of Newburyport, and the show juror was Jillian Swist, a painter and art teacher at Sanborn Regional High School.
The award winners are:
Ruthanne Arbeit Excellence Award for Best in Show: Jandeliz Hernandez, “Raised in Silence,” drawing, Grade 11.
Fruh Realty Award for Excellence: Stephanie Lima, “Just Breathe,” drawing, Grade 11, and Rylee Samoisette, “Solitude,” pastel, Grade 6.
The Mae Dunn Flaherty Award for Excellence in Photography: Bailey Nadeau, untitled, photograph, Grade 11, and Sorell McIntire, untitled, photograph, Grade 7.
Joan Gessner Award for Excellence in Watercolor: Kaylee Williamson, “A Day at the Ocean,” watercolor, Grade 4; Tessa Porter, “Blue Whale,” watercolor, Grade 8; Lydia Dodge, “Rushing Water,” watercolor, Grade 2; Debanshi Jain, “Past, Present … Future?” watercolor, Grade 8.
Sara Demrow Dent Award for Excellence in Acrylic: Kasey Favor, “Bloodline Enigma,” acrylic, Grade 11, and Sasha Leydon, “Kit Kat,” acrylic, Grade 8.
Susan Spellman Award for Excellence: Kira Baxter, “Self Portrait,” pencil, Grade 10, and Lydia Sullivan, “Blue,” pastel, Grade 12.
Currier Award for Excellence: Avery Stephenson, “Secret,” paint dry brush, Grade 9; Olivia Dekofski, “Two Favorite Things,” pastel, Grade 11; Maya Parker, “Three,” mixed media, Grade 11; Peilan Bedell, “Going for a Ride,” pastel, Grade 7.
Sue Keller Award for Excellence: Bodhi Streb, “Camel,” acrylic, Grade 1; Aaron Armstrong, “Sunflower,” pastel, Grade 2; Abigail Dennoncourt, “Glamour,” drawing, Grade 3; Amali Steward, untitled, oil, Grade 4; Riley Tarmy, “Ant Man,” photograph, Grade 5; Yanina Sheehy, “Strawberries,” colored pencil, Grade 6; Laken Graham, “Punta Cana Peacock Chairs,” photograph, Grade 7; Mackenzie Casto, “5 Farm Friends,” pastel, Grade 8; Mia Kahn, “Self Portrait,” pencil, Grade 9; Brady Gibbons, “The Hunt,” pastel, Grade 10; Liah Rosario, “Memories Fading Away,” drawing, Grade 11; Alexa Berkeley, “Toucan,” sculpture, Grade 12.
Peg & Howard Dalton Award for Excellence: Ingris Sanchez, “Sibling Responsibility,” drawing, Grade 12.
Honorable mention: Mackenzie Pushee, “Dreams,” Grade 1; Ellie Fisher, “The Fee!” painting, Grade 2; Gwendolyn Zappasodi, “Brave,” sculpture, Grade 3; Pheobe Coffey, “Polar Bear in a Snowstorm,” mixed media, Grade 4; Stella Hamilton, “Baby Grey Seal,” mixed media, Grade 5; James Moore, “First Catch,” watercolor, Grade 6; Shawn Stolarz, “Illusions of Beauty,” oil, Grade 7; Griffin Rice, “Procrastination,” colored pencil, Grade 8; Grady Conly, “Reflection,” photograph, Grade 9; Sarah Grinnell, “Pow Wow River in Fall,” pastel, Grade 10; Liam Rollins, “Paddington Bear, sculpture, Grade 11; Ashanti Garcia, “Surviving Together,” drawing, Grade 11; Carmela Murphy, “Time’s Up,” printmaking, Grade 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.