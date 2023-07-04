NEWBURYPORT — Leaders from Young Democrats of Massachusetts will speak to the Newburyport Democratic City Committee (NDCC) about ways to expand their reach into Newburyport and surrounding communities and engage more Democrats 35 years old and younger in the political process.
The meeting, which is open to all, will be held Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St., second floor.
Young Democrats President Jack Perenick and North Shore Chairperson Sabrina Trask will lead the discussion in the hopes of finding common ground to work together with not only the NDCC, but other Democratic committees in the region. Since 1934, the Young Democrats of Massachusetts have been the official Massachusetts chapter of the Young Democrats of America and the youth wing of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. Bringing in younger, as well as more diverse, members is a top priority established by the state and national Democratic Party.
The Newburyport Democratic Committee meets monthly and invites all to attend. They hear from state and local candidates and political leaders, as well as those who are knowledgeable on key local issues. For information about upcoming NDCC meetings or to learn more, email Chairperson Karen Trowbridge at: KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
