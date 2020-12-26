AMESBURY – For approximately 40 local students, painting the town was part of the winter festivities.
“It was a fun way to get in the spirit,” said Hannah Zafris, branch manager of Amesbury’s Align Credit Union, about the first Holiday Window Painting Contest.
Zafris and Align worked with the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce to organize contest, where local students signed up to paint a holiday-themed images on the windows of participating businesses.
“We had seen it done in other communities, where both the businesses and public had great experiences,” said Phil DeCologero, executive director of the Amesbury Chamber. “Given that many of Amesbury’s traditional holiday activities were cancelled due to the pandemic, we thought this was a good way to get people safely in our downtown, while helping generate more excitement for the season.”
Almost 40 students signed up to paint in early December. They were assigned windows from participating businesses, and given washable paint and brushes to decorate those windows with themes of the season.
“We are so thankful to the businesses that promoted true holiday excitement by showcasing kids’ artwork,” said Monique Griffin, whose three children took part. “It brought families out of their homes and through the front doors of our businesses downtown. What an easy and awesome way to spread community cheer, smiles and support our local businesses."
The staff at Align Credit Union’s Amesbury branch then reviewed the paintings and awarded a $20 Amesbury Chamber gift card to their favored painting in each category.
The winners included Keira Sanderson from the Grades 1-3 category, for her painting at RMA Craft Beer & Wine. Hayden Taylor won for Grades 4-6, with her painting at Board & Brush. Sylvia Marshall’s painting at the Ale House earned her a win in the Grades 7-9 category. Julia Silva was selected for Grade 10-12 for her painting at Ovedia Artisan Chocolates.
