NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Youth Services is partnering with local agencies and nonprofits to provide financial help to families struggling during the pandemic by providing gift cards for essential needs such as food, diapers, gas and summer clothing for children.
Youth Services Director Andi Egmont said this week the mission of meeting the needs and improving outcomes for youths and families in the community has become even more important with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Many families are struggling in this extremely difficult time," she said in a press release. "Some families have never been in a situation where they are asking for help and need assistance navigating the resources available to them. While many social service agencies in our area have been able to increase and strengthen their services, many families are still experiencing gaps in assistance."
Youth Services staff members have found that some of the critical needs include lack of enough food or money to buy diapers, fill gas tanks, and purchase summer clothes and shoes for children.
“This crisis has given us an opportunity to continue to support families in the community and build relationships and trust. So many families, from all different backgrounds and situations, are struggling at this time," Egmont said. "I think it mitigates some of the stigma around asking for help. We are here for anyone who is struggling. There are so many programs and COVID-related resources, we are working hard to connect those who need it with these services.”
Anyone who needs help can submit a needs request on the city’s Community Connected webpage, www.cityofnewburyport.com/connected.
Youth Services received a $10,000 donation from the Newburyport Elementary PTO earlier this year and also created a sign-up for Good Neighbors early on as the pandemic started.
Today, there are nearly 500 people signed up to help support others in a variety of ways. There is also a partnership between Youth Services and other local social service agencies, including YWCA Greater Newburyport, Community Action, The Pettengill House and the Essex County Asset Builder Network, to work together and share resources.
“We are all working together to support families in the area as well,” Egmont said, adding that anyone who wants to support struggling families can donate gift cards in denominations of $25 or $50 from Market Basket, Walmart, Marshalls, Target and local gas stations, or Visa gift cards. Gift cards can be dropped off at Youth Services.
Anyone who needs help can submit an online request or contact Youth Services support coordinator Trish Boateng at tboateng@cityofnewburyport.com or call or text 978-572-6189.
