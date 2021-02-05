NEWBURYPORT – Newburyport Youth Services has launched The Outlet, a program in Newburyport to encourage young people in middle and high school grades to express themselves through creative outlets.
The Outlet is a series of 13 projects and contests (many with multiple categories) aimed at giving young people a way to express themselves this winter.
While many are set up as contests with prizes, the hope is that teens will participate to have the experience of pushing themselves to create something new, according to an NYS press release.
“Even though art and creating isn’t meant to always be competitive or turned into a contest it’s important to challenge and compete with yourself to help improve and explore art," said Lee Gordon of NYS. "With the pandemic, NYS wanted to create a way to stay connected while also making sure youth voice is heard, that youth have a structure to express themselves, and give them a creative outlet."
Projects vary in an attempt to touch on a variety of interests, skills and mediums. One event is a makeup contest in which Interlocks is providing makeup artists as judges and a prize for each of the three category winners.
“We have a generation who has grown up watching tutorials and have amazing skills at a young age for both personal makeup as well as theatrical or costume make up,” said NYS director Andi Egmont. Interlocks is one of several local businesses and individuals partnering on this project.
In addition, there are general fields, including a time lapse video challenge which allows artisans of any materials to create a time lapse of their process and create a short video showing it off. A virtual fashion show will take place in March as well as graphic novels, a 48 hour film contest, surfboard and skateboard graphic designs and more.
Information can be found on the NYS online registration under programs: https://newburyportma.myrec.com, or call NYS at 978-465-4434.
