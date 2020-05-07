NEWBURYPORT— Newburyport Youth Services continues to provide virtual programs for children and their families, including the following events:
Pajama Jam Lip Sync Contest: Children and their families are encouraged to create pajama lip sync videos by coming up with an act, recording a video in under 60 seconds, and sending it in.
Once the videos are submitted, Youth Services will host a viewing party of its citywide lip synch showcase. information about how to watch the show will follow.
Submit videos by uploading the file to Youth Services’ Dropbox account by May 10. The show will stream live May 22 at 5 p.m. across multiple channels.
The child’s name and age should be included in the file name. If the file cannot be renamed, send an email to sgijsbers@cityofnewburyport.com with the child’s name, age and a description of the video so the performance can be labeled for showtime. Only one performance per child.
Upload to www.dropbox.com/request/lbdheuI4uFBfzGwINI55.
Family trivia nights: Each Wednesday in May at 6:30 p.m., Youth Services will host trivia nights with varying themes each week.
Questions are intended for the whole family to play along to make sure everyone participates. This is designed for families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade along with at least one adult.
Participants will need two devices — one for the Zoom call and one to input answers. Email Margot Harrington at MHarrington@CityofNewburyport.com for Zoom information or find it on Facebook.
Visit the Youth Services Facebook page or www.newburyportyouthservices.com for more information on other upcoming programs, events and updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.