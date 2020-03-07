NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services has released its spring and summer brochure for Greater Newburyport residents.
Spring program registration is open for residents and nonresidents, while summer registration for residents begins March 17 at 9 a.m. at the Newburyport Rec Center, located in the former Brown School building.
Registration is possible on the Youth Services website. Registration forms can be printed and dropped off or mailed in as well.
Forms are available at the youth center or online at www.newburyportyouthservices.com.
The brochure will be mailed to all families in the public schools, as well as River Valley Charter School. It can also be viewed on the website.
Summer registration for nonresidents begins April at 9 a.m. Nonresidents should note there is an additional $10 nonresident fee per program.
Youth Services will offer summer programs that include Little Aces, Clipper Kids/Crew and baking/cooking. There are programs available for youths ages 3 and up, as well as family events and several spring programs starting in April.
For more information, call the Youth Services office at 978-465-4434 or visit the Rec Center.
