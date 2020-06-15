Youth Services, restaurants host community picnic

NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services is encouraging residents to grab dinner to go from their favorite local restaurants Tuesday for the NBPT Community Picnic to support the economy while celebrating the end of the school year.
Participants are encouraged to create an at-home picnic experience with their friends, family members and neighbors. They are then asked to share photos on social media with the hashtag #NBPTCommunityPicnic.
Margot Harrington, associate director of recreation for Youth Services, organized the event in collaboration with the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, hoping to support the city’s restaurants while giving residents a socially distant community event.
“Sadly, a lot of restaurants aren't able to make it through the hard times and we don't want to see any more closures. We want to keep everyone afloat through the long haul,” Harrington said.
“It’s a way for neighbors to come together and build community,” she added. “The vision is folks sitting on their front lawns, enjoying locally made food and sitting at a distance, almost like a block party but respectfully socially distant.”
Mark Ianucillo, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, noted that while some restaurants opened up outdoor seating last week, many residents are not ready to embrace socially distant downtown dining.
“There are a lot of people that are still uncomfortable going out to eat, so this is a good way for them to get something to eat while getting some fresh air and supporting local businesses,” he said.
The following restaurants are offering takeout and promotions for the picnic:
Agave: Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for takeout. Mention the community picnic when placing an order Tuesday and receive a complimentary picnic blanket with each $45 order. Spend $70 and receive the picnic blanket plus a medium bag of chips and pint of salsa.
Carry Out Café: Now offering picnic boxes individually packaged for one meal. Call 978-499-2240 to order.
Harbor Creamery: Open noon to 9 p.m. daily and offering six-packs of ice cream sandwiches.
Lolo Poke: Open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-in, curbside and online ordering available.
Ohana Kitchen: Free delivery available for the picnic event. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Oregano Ristorante: Mention the picnic when ordering and receive 25% off any pizza.
Otto Pizza: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day of the picnic and working with Leary’s to offer beer and wine delivery with pizza. The full menu plus family combo meals are available. Promo code THANKS will take 20% off for those who order $20 or more online only for this event.
Port City Sandwich: Call ahead; walk-in or curbside service available.
Portside Waterfront: Open Sunday to Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. Order online at toasttab.com/portside-waterfront or by phone at 978-358-1700. Checkout daily specials on Facebook and Instagram.
RiverWalk Brewing: The beer garden is open. Online beer orders available through the website.
For more on the community picnic, visit www.facebook.com/events/332052124448633/.
For more area restaurants, visit https://business.newburyportchamber.org/list/ql/restaurants-food-and-bars-22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.