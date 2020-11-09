NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services is once again seeking volunteers for its Snow Angels Program, a snow removal service for senior citizens and people with physical disabilities.
Volunteers are asked to help one resident for the full winter season, committing to shovel anytime there is a half inch or more of snow.
This year, the program is a partnership with the city’s Council on Aging, which will match volunteers with the elderly and others who are unable to shovel themselves.
Local ordinances require that sidewalks be cleared within 48 hours after a storm and some residents may need assistance earlier if they receive home care such as visiting nurses or meals on wheels.
The program will run from Dec. 1 to March 31.
Newburyport Youth Services is encouraging people to help first responders by digging out fire hydrants and shoveling 3 feet of snow on every side.
For those who do help out, they are asked to post a picture with #NBPTHydrantHero and tag the Newburyport Fire Department.
For more information or to fill out the volunteer form, visit https://newburyportma.myrec.com/info/news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.