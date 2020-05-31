NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services is completely scrapping its current summer 2020 catalog and starting fresh with programs that adhere to the state’s reopening plan.
In an email to families Thursday, Director of Youth and Recreational Services Andrea Egmont said the center surveyed more than 300 people who used its programs last year and received feedback from almost 40%.
“The results of the survey showed that most of you, like most people right now, are conflicted and unsure of what to do,” Egmont said, adding that the center is “working tirelessly” to understand how it will fit into Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.
Though information about camps, sports and outdoor education is limited right now, Egmont said the center is working with city and school officials to figure the next few months out. The team at Newburyport Youth Services will also refer to resources from the American Camp Association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Connecticut Recreation and Parks Association for guidance.
While NYS staff members wait for details from the state, they are working to redesign programs so they are outdoors, created for small groups and otherwise, in line with public health measures, Egmont said.
“We are calling them boutique programs and clinics,” she said. “While we will not be opening the Rec Center for summer hours, we will be offering rec clubs and activities for middle and high school youth.”
In the meantime, all current registrations will be canceled and credits will automatically be placed on each person’s accounts about June 1. Families have the option of either leaving credits on their account for future use, requesting a refund by emailing youthservices@cityofnewburyport.com, or converting their credits to a NYS donation, which can also be made by email.
NYS hopes to electronically release a revamped program list, new policies and a FAQ sheet on or about June 3 and begin registration for families June 10. Families will be asked to limit registration to two programs per child.
If the new plan is contingent with the state’s reopening plan and recreation services can start in Phase 2, programs will begin July 6.
Tentative plans for summer 2020 can be found at http://newburyportyouthservices.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Summer-with-NYS-2020.pdf. Egmont thanked families for their patience at this time and invited them to reach out with any questions at aegmont@cityofnewburyport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.