NEWBURYPORT — Last summer, Small Solutions Big Ideas received a grant from the Newburyport and Massachusetts cultural councils to engage youths in understanding the impact of climate on wildlife.
Local youths were invited to workshops to learn about coastal wildlife. They put together their own creations of birds, fish and crabs. Kenyan youths provided drawings of antelope, birds and gorillas.
These art pieces were assembled to form a mural that was recently installed along the Clipper City Rail Trail in front of the city’s water treatment plant near Joppa Flats. They will be posted until later in November.
Artists guiding the workshops were Maria-Jose Garcia, Alan Bull, Ethan Lima, Megan Chiango and Rebecca Hale.
Catherine Davis, a wildlife photographer, contributed her stories photographs and books for children to the experience.
The Parker River Wildlife Center hosted all the workshops. Small Solutions Big Ideas is proud of the outcome and the volunteer time of local artists, Parker River Wildlife Refuge staff, and partners working in Kenya, Rise Kenyan Youth.
