NEWBURYPORT — YWCA Greater Newburyport is accepting applications for affordable and subsidized single-room units at YWCA at Hillside.
An informational meeting will be held June 30 at 6 p.m. outside 13½ Pond St. If it rains, the meeting will be held July 1.
Single-room units feature a private bathroom, but have a shared kitchen and common rooms with other tenants.
The project is designed to be environmentally sustainable. While utilities are included, tenants are expected to participate in programs that seek to minimize environmental impact, including energy conservation and recycling. The units are nonsmoking.
Income restrictions apply and units will be assigned to eligible applicants by lottery.
A preference will be given to homeless people, those requiring a wheelchair-accessible unit, and those requiring a sensory unit.
Applications are available at YWCA Greater Newburyport, 13 Market St., which is open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested can also call 978-465-9922 or visit www.ywcanewburyport.org/affordable-housing.
Return applications to the YWCA either by mail or in person during business hours.
Applications must be received by Aug. 16 by 5 p.m. to participate in the lottery.
