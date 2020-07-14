NEWBURYPORT – The city's YWCA was recently awarded $100,000 to combat homelessness and to help low income families stay in their homes, according to John Feehan, YWCA Greater Newburyport executive director.
The money comes in the form of a $100,000 grant spread over five years from the Cummings Foundation and will help coordinate social services for households in the YWCA's affordable housing, childcare and other programs.
"Often times people do not know how to navigate the complicated system of obtaining state and private resources," Feehan said in a statement.
As an example, Feehan said that guiding parents through the process of applying for a child care voucher can be an important steep toward obtaining or retaining employment, which in turn, helps stabilize their housing situation and improve their lives.
"But the voucher system is complicated and requires gathering the necessary documentation, completing the necessary forms and tracking progress of the application," Feehan said.
The Woburn-based Cummings Foundation has awarded more than $280 million to Greater Boston nonprofits.
"I am thrilled that the Cummings Foundation chose the YWCA and look forward to providing better support services to those who rely on us," Cummings Foundation Board President Lila Teeters said in a press release.
