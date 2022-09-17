NEWBURYPORT — Thanks to grant money from the American Rescue Plan Act, those using the YWCA Greater Newburyport’s pools, showers and fitness areas are noticing dramatic improvements, according to officials there.
The recently completed $140,000 projects also improved the Market Street facility’s boilers and locker rooms, according to Executive Director John Feehan.
“We are very grateful for this grant that allowed us to upgrade the pool filter, which will ultimately improve water and air quality for our swimmers,” Feehan said. “While the facility was closed for renovations, we were able to paint all the locker rooms, install new shower units, paint the locker rooms floors, and upgrade the group exercise room. Members have already given us positive feedback about the improvements.”
Health and Wellness Director Ilene Harnch-Grady said the renovations took roughly two weeks with the entire center shut down for 10 days while work was being done. Harnch-Grady added that the facility is shut down each year for renovations, repairs and upgrades.
Ross Varney, a longtime YWCA member and lap swimmer, said he noticed the improvements immediately.
“Pool seems sparkly clean and fresh,” he said.
Aquatics/Membership Director Diane Sagaser, said the YWCA was “thrilled” to replace the decades-old filtration system.
“The new system uses a glass filter medium, which significantly reduces the amount of chloramines above the pool surface, improving the air quality on the pool deck,” Sagaser said.
Feehan added that in addition to the hard work by staff members to refresh and reorganize the facility, volunteers also pitched in to help, including Pamela Myers-Kinney and Sandy Nippes, who were “invaluable” during the renovations
“Thank you to Caswell Mechanical and South Shore Gunite Pools for getting all of this done in such a compressed time period,” Feehan added.
To learn more about becoming a member of the YWCA or to take a facility tour, please contact its membership staff at 978-465-9922 or visit the website at www.ywcagreaternewburyport.com{/em}.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.