John Feehan

YWCA Executive Director John Feehan during last year's Juneteenth celebration outside Newburyport City Hall. 

 Courtesy photo

NEWBURYPORT — The YWCA Greater Newburyport will host a family-friendly Juneteenth event on Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 13 Market St.

The schedule includes an ice cream sundae social at 1 p.m.; The Rope Burners, a competitive double Dutch jump rope presentation, at 2 p.m.; and a community open swim in the YWCA lap pool at 3 p.m.

The Juneteenth celebration is held in collaboration with the Newburyport DEI Alliance and the North Shore Juneteenth Association. It officially begins Friday at 5 p.m. with a flag-raising ceremony at Newburyport City Hall.

On Saturday at 8 p.m., a Corey Harris concert will be held at the Belleville Meetinghouse. The YWCA Family Fun Day is Monday along with a 7 p.m. viewing of “When Houston Had the Blues” at The Screening Room in Newburyport. 

“We are excited to offer a Family Fun Day for the community and to partner with the City of Newburyport and the Newburyport DEI for a multiday celebration of Juneteenth again this year," YWCA Executive Director John Feehan said. 

The Juneteenth celebration will include Newburyport-based celebrations as well as programs in Lowell, Billerica and Boston.

