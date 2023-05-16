NEWBURYPORT — The YWCA Greater Newburyport will hold its annual meeting Monday, June 5, at 7 p.m. in the group exercise room at the YWCA’s 13 Green St. location. The public is welcome and light refreshments will be served.
In addition to welcoming new board members and acknowledging those who are completing their board service, the YWCA Greater Newburyport will vote in the following leadership team: Jessica Baylor, president; Deborah Ryder, vice president; Julia McDonald, treasurer. The board is seeking a volunteer for secretary.
“We’re excited about the progress the YWCA Greater Newburyport has made on our mission of eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity,” Executive Director John Feehan said. “Most people are familiar with our health and wellness programs, and our pool, but they may not realize we operate one of the oldest affordable housing programs in the country – we currently have 78 units of affordable housing in Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury.”
In addition, the YWCA Greater Newburyport is partnering with Element Care and Nevins Family of Services to develop 48 units of affordable, senior housing in Methuen. This groundbreaking model offers seniors easy access to healthcare services and allows them to age in place.
“We value our community partnerships and were extremely pleased with the turnout at our Engaging Communities luncheon in April, where we focused on our quality childcare programs that allow women, particularly single mothers, the opportunity to work and support their families," Feehan said.
To learn more about these programs visit YWCA Greater Newburyport at: ywcanewburyport.org. Those interested in attending the meeting, should contact Ilene Harnch-Grady at igrady@ywcanewburyport.org or 978-465-9922.
