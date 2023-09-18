NEWBURYPORT — The YWCA Greater Newburyport was recently awarded a support grant from the Citizens’ Housing and Planning Association (CHAPA), as part of its Municipal Engagement Initiative (MEI) 2023 program.
MEI provides support and technical assistance to communities in their efforts to create coalitions in support of affordable housing. With local expertise at the forefront, MEI seeks to help municipalities develop unique, actionable strategies that work within the context of each community.
“Housing is critical to resilient, vibrant communities, and the YWCA of Greater Newburyport has been at the forefront of creating community-based housing for over 100 years”, YWCA Executive Director John Feehan said. “A core piece of our mission is to empower women and housing is a foundation for women’s empowerment. The fact is that children under the age of 18 represent almost 40% of the total homeless population in the country, with the majority supported by single women.”
The MEI grant will help the YWCA facilitate a collation of housing supporters in the communities of Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury, West Newbury and Newbury.
“We are seeking to find new ways to build community engagement and support for the goal of diversifying the area’s housing stock”, said Whitney Demetrius, CHAPA’s MEI program manager. “Through this work we want to build a strong grassroots coalition of people who are informed about the historical and present-day rationale for increasing affordable housing, and are able to work with us to advance a strategy to build bridges around this issue.”
Since its inception in 2018, MEI has partnered with 15 communities over four cohorts using CHAPA’s state-wide collaborative model. Past successes of the local coalitions who participated in MEI include Medford’s first inclusionary zoning ordinance, the creation of a Revere affordable housing trust, and the defeat of a ballot referendum to overturn approval of a multi-family housing development with significant affordable homes in Newton, as well as other zoning reforms and affordable housing developments.
Join the housing coalition to discuss housing issues, strategies and challenges in our communities and learn how you can become an advocate for housing equity.
For more information, check out the YWCA’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550849018098. For more information, contact the YWCA at: greater-nbpt-housing-coalition@googlegroups.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.