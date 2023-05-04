NEWBURYPORT — YWCA of Greater Newburyport recently announced the completion of a $75,000 kitchen renovation at the YWCA Women’s Residence at 13 Market St.
The renovation includes an overhaul of the kitchen space shared by the women and the installation of new appliances, floors, counters, island and cabinets along with aesthetic updates, according to a news release.
It has been several decades since the kitchen has been renovated. The kitchen was originally built in 1790 and has seen many renovations since then.
The Women’s Residence is home to 11 women who use the kitchen extensively. Since the last renovation, it had seen considerable use. Appliances were worn out, cabinets needed to be replaced, and walls were cracked.
“It was our pleasure to update the kitchen with modern appliances and amenities while preserving the history of the house and refurbishing the old pantry cabinets,” YWCA Executive Director John Feehan said.
The YWCA thanks its financial supporters, including Franklin Square House Foundation, H. Patterson Hale Foundation, Pennies for Poverty and the Newburyport Society for the Relief of Aged Women.
The YWCA also thanks its vendors, including Appliance Warehouse, C3M Construction, Caswell Mechanical, Donahue Electric, KABA and Nardone Floor Covering.
YWCA Greater Newburyport has been providing affordable housing since 1885 and operates one of the oldest affordable housing programs in the country, according to a release.
For more information, visit www.ywcanewburyport.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.