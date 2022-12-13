NEWBURYPORT — The YWCA of Greater Newburyport had been chosen to receive a state funding award, including low-income housing tax credits, to create an affordable housing development in Methuen.
For this project, YWCA has joined forces with Element Care and the Nevins Family of Services to develop 48 units of affordable housing for seniors. Methuen is the home of Element Care’s Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly and Nevins Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
This project is designed to address one of Methuen’s housing goals to enable seniors to “age in place.” The hope is that tenants living in the YWCA’s affordable housing will choose PACE as their medical care provider and, as a result, will have access to both affordable housing and comprehensive medical services.
PACE’s medical services, offered on-site, include primary care, nursing services, medication, mental health as well as socialization opportunities.
In addition, if seniors need rehabilitation or nursing home services, they will be able to choose the Nevins Nursing Home, which is adjacent to the affordable housing and will allow easy access for family and friends.
“Affordable housing is a cornerstone of eliminating racism and empowering women,” YWCA Executive Director John Feehan said. “While we know women typically earn less than men in the workforce, we don’t realize how that translates to Social Security benefits. Women of color, who have faced discrimination because of both gender and race, often can’t afford decent housing due to reduced retirement benefits.”
Element Care CEO Robert Wakefield said he was "very excited" to be able to offer Methuen seniors affordable, safe and modern housing with comprehensive medical care.
"This integration of health in housing is critical in improving on the quality of life and life expectancy of our older adults," he said.
The project would not have been possible without the vision of Nevins Family of Services CEO Joyce Shannon, who saw the opportunity to use the vacant lot on their property for a better purpose, according to Feehan.
“Members of low-income households are often unable to visit family members in their nursing homes as frequently as they would like, because of transportation challenges,” Shannon said. “By adding residential housing to the campus of the nursing home, family members can visit frequently without having to travel.”
YWCA Greater Newburyport is working with longtime partner LD Russo, a developer of affordable housing. The two organizations worked together to develop the YWCA Market Street apartments and the Residences at Salisbury Square. LD Russo also served as general contractor of YWCA at Hillside.
the first day that we met with the leaders of the YWCA, Element, Care, and Nevins Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, it was clear that there was a shared vision for a project with many positive outcomes for the communities we serve. It is always great news when a plan for affordable housing takes a major step towards becoming a reality," LD Russo President Nat Coughlin said.
Funding sources include the state's Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Methuen, the North Shore Home Consortium and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston.
For more information about the YWCA of Greater Newburyport, visit its website at www.ywcaofgreaternewburyport.org.
