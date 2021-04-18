NEWBURYPORT – The 11th annual YWCA Engaging Communities Luncheon on April 28 will feature keynote speaker Kabria Baumgartner, speaking on "Keeping the Stories Alive: Exploring Newburyport’s Black Heritage."
Baumgartner and a team of researchers have been digging through archival records at repositories and historical societies, seeking to learn more about the African American experience in Essex County, a national heritage area.
The luncheon is scheduled to start at noon on April 28 via Zoom.
In this talk, Baumgartner will share some of the compelling stories that she found, like the one about the 19th-century “African princess,” Sara Baro of Ipswich, or the one about 20h-century activist Nelson Ricks who worked at Newburyport’s Atkinson Coal Company.
Baumgartner believes exploring these stories is vital, not only to highlight African American contributions to the economic development, cultural and intellectual wealth of Essex County but also to gain a deeper appreciation for the diversity among African descended people who have called Newburyport home.
In addition, the YWCA will be honoring city and town clerks in the area as this year's Community Champions for their work during the 2020 election in a global pandemic.
Those to be honored include Amesbury City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom, Newburyport City Clerk Richard B. Jones and Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda J. Morrison.
Baumgartner holds a doctoral degree and is an associate professor of English and American Studies and core faculty in the Women’s and Gender Studies department at the University of New Hampshire. In 2019, she was named the Outstanding Assistant Professor at UNH.
Her research and writing interests focus on African American history, literature, and culture in 19th-century New England. She is the author of the award-winning book, "In Pursuit of Knowledge: Black Women and Educational Activism in Antebellum America" (New York University Press, 2019), which tells the story of African American girls and women who fought to democratize public and private schools in the 19th-century Northeast. She has also published numerous scholarly articles and book chapters, and her op-eds and other popular writing have been featured in the Washington Post, WBUR’s blog Cognoscenti, and Historic New England Magazine.
She is writing a biography of the African American lawyer Robert Morris. To learn more, visit www.kabriabaumgartner.com.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio will serve as honorary chair of the event. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor of the YWCA Engaging Communities Luncheon visit: www.ywcanewburyport.org.
