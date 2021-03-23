NEWBURYPORT — Although the annual One Night Homeless Count on Jan. 27 was complicated by restrictions brought on by the pandemic, volunteers from YWCA Greater Newburyport identified 293 homeless people living in Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury and West Newbury.
Volunteers contacted a range of service providers to determine the number of homeless households in the five communities surveyed during the count, which is conducted each year nationwide by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Locally, the service providers ranged from police and school departments to Our Neighbors' Table and The Pettengill House.
This year’s count was impeded in several ways by the pandemic, which meant a street survey could not be conducted, nor could face-to-face meetings with area hotel managers, according to a press release from the YWCA.
The Pettengill House reported 607 homeless people served this year. Normally, this "unduplicated count" at The Pettengill House matches the One Night Homeless Count, but the YWCA said it is probable the pandemic forced many more people to seek services from Pettengill than in the past.
This demonstrates the challenges in collecting data on homeless individuals and families using the HUD one-day method. Many of these people are living in vehicles or staying temporarily with friends or their families and can only be counted when they self-identify, the release said.
John Feehan, executive director of YWCA Greater Newburyport, said, “The One Night Homeless Count is only one glimpse of the terrible affordable housing crisis facing many households in our community.
"The reality is that over one-third of households renting apartments in this area are at risk of homelessness because they cannot afford their housing," he added. "These households are paying more than 50% of their income toward rent, which is not sustainable.”
Bridget Goerke, YWCA’s social worker, noted, “I work with many families who are working hard to pay their rent. Between low pay and sporadic hours, families are one crisis away from losing their housing."
She said that during the pandemic, the state has provided a program called Residential Assistance for Families in Transition, or RAFT, that has helped many families keep their housing.
"This program has been a lifeline for many of our tenants," she said. "Programs like RAFT need to be expanded after the pandemic to support families and help keep them out of homelessness.”
HUD uses data from the nationwide one-day count to allocate money to communities across the country.
