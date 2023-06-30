NEWBURYPORT — Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending Mark Zink has been promoted to senior lender and will lead the Institution for Savings’ commercial lending team, announced president and CEO Michael J. Jones.
He succeeds former Senior Vice President and Senior Lender David Boudreau who retired in June.
“Since joining the bank three years ago Mark has been an integral part of the Bank’s team, always ready to help our clients and his fellow team members,” Jones said. “His professionalism and commitment to helping his customers is a great asset to our very busy commercial lending department. Additionally, Mark’s keen knowledge of the commercial lending environment on the North Shore and beyond is invaluable to the continued growth and expansion of our commercial lending portfolio.”
Zink joined the bank as vice president in June of 2020 and was promoted to senior vice president in January 2022. Previously, he was vice president of commercial lending at Melrose Bank for five years and Radius Bank for seven years.
He earned a BA degree from Western New England University and a master's of business administation from Northeastern University. In his free time, he volunteers at Lazarus House in Lawrence, is a board member of the Horizon Club in Newburyport and is on the finance committee for Citizen’s Inn in Peabody.
Zink is based in the bank’s commercial lending center located at 312 Haverhill Street in Rowley. He can be reached at 978-225-1352.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.