Zoe Zents is Lions Club scholarship recipient

AMESBURY — The Amesbury Lions Club recently announced that Zoe Zents has been selected as a scholarship recipient.
Zents moved to Amesbury from Omaha, Nebraska, the summer before starting her freshman year at Amesbury High School.
Zents volunteered at a local library while she lived in Omaha and worked at Amesbury Public Library by organizing incoming materials, assisting patrons and preparing activities.
During her high school years, Zents became active in school and community projects. She was in the high school band and also actively involved in the creation of the school newspaper.
Zents received several awards during her high school years. In 2019-20, she was a band section leader; in 2019-21, she became the yearbook business editor and became the newspaper editor-in-chief in 2020.
Zents plans on majoring in business administration with a concentration in accounting.
