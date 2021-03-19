BYFIELD — Despite public safety and environmental concerns raised by residents, the Zoning Board of Appeals voted 3-0 on Thursday to approve a comprehensive permit request by Cricket Lane LLC to build 24 single-family homes — including six Chapter 40B affordable units — at the rear of Pearson Drive.
The comprehensive permit law, or Chapter 40B, allows a developer to build more densely than would otherwise be allowed in any community where less than 10 percent of its housing is considered affordable.
That means a home could be purchased or rented by a household making up to 80% of the median income for the area. For Newbury, that would be $96,250 for a four-person household.
The town has 94 units that qualify as affordable, or about 3.5% of the total year-round housing units. They are all rentals.
Based on the 2010 census, the town would need 176 more affordable units to meet the state threshold of 10%.
Town counsel Lisa Mead said because the town has not yet met the state threshold of 10%, the board can only deny a comprehensive permit if the proposal "removes critically needed open space, imperils public safety or endangers the environment."
"I really do have empathy for the neighborhood concerns, however, because the town has not met the state requirements for 10% affordable housing, we have to consider that local concerns — which, there are many — do not outweigh the state's requirements for the affordable housing," board Chairman Howard Traister said.
Eric Svahn, a board member and clerk, reviewed the three possibilities for denying a permit, saying that in terms of open space, "The town of Newbury is blessed with a fair amount of open space."
"It is a loss, but I don't think it could be deemed as detrimental to the whole," he said, also noting that space for new development is limited.
Addressing public safety concerns, Svahn said those matters were discussed, both in terms of traffic and wildlife.
There were multiple environmental reviews, so he did not see enough evidence to deny the permit.
"It is unfortunate that the statutory requirements for affordable housing supersedes local concerns because I do agree with the local concerns," alternate board member Mario Carnovale said.
Traister did not open the meeting up for public comment Thursday, saying he did not think anyone would offer anything the board has not already heard.
This upset neighbors who have attended many public hearings on the proposal by Cricket Lane manager Walter Eriksen, as well as the previous proposal by developer Haralambos Katsikis of Byfield Estates LLC, which was introduced in 2016.
Melissa Goldner of Pearson Drive said she found it "incredibly disappointing" that the chair did not acknowledge those who participated in the Zoom meeting and attempted to raise their hands through the virtual feature.
"The ZBA made assumptions and didn't bother to determine if those assumptions were accurate," she said.
"The fight is not over," Goldner said, noting that neighbors will continue to raise their concerns as this project moves forward.
For more on the history behind this proposal, visit www.townofnewbury.org/zoning-board-appeals/pages/village-cricket-lane-comprehensive-permit-application-comment-material.
A previous story can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/byfield-neighbors-raise-concerns-about-40b-proposal/article_def6a6f3-a0b3-5953-ba8b-528b9367ee63.html.
