NEWBURYPORT — The Trust and Safety team at Zoom Video Communications is investigating an incident of "Zoombombing" during a recent virtual Newburyport School Committee meeting.
Last Monday, a user identified only as "Todd Williams" on the screen interrupted a presentation of the reopening plans for the elementary school when he hijacked the shared screen and wrote obscene statements including a racist slur.
For those tuning into the meeting on YouTube and cable TV, the camera turned away soon after the words appeared on the screen and focused instead on the speaker.
For those on Zoom, officials soon shut down and relaunched the meeting. As that was happening, “Williams,” who had a swastika flag as his Zoom background, continued writing vulgar statements on the screen.
"Zoombombing," as it’s called, is a trend where people join Zoom videoconferences uninvited, clog screens with inappropriate images and profanity and otherwise attempt to disrupt meetings.
In an email to The Daily News on Thursday, the Zoom Trust and Safety team said it was looking into this "disruption" in Newburyport, as well as a similar incident in Rochester, New York, on Aug. 15.
According to the email, a virtual forum for parents in the Rochester City School District was interrupted when "racist comments and hurtful symbols" appeared on the screen.
The Zoom team has since been in touch with officials in Rochester and was hoping to get in touch with officials in Newburyport as well.
“We have been deeply upset to hear about these types of incidents, and Zoom strongly condemns such behavior," a company spokesperson wrote in an email on Monday.
The company recently updated its default settings and other features "to help hosts more easily access in-meeting security controls, including controlling screen sharing, removing and reporting participants, and locking meetings, among other actions," the spokesperson noted.
User are encouraged to keep meeting information including links and passwords private and avoid publishing them online for strangers to easily access.
"We take meeting disruptions extremely seriously and where appropriate, we work closely with law enforcement authorities," the spokesperson wrote. "We encourage users to report any incidents of this kind to Zoom and law enforcement authorities so the appropriate action can be taken against offenders."
The company did not clarify what would happen in Newburyport, but said it would try to work with school officials to identify the user, block them from using the platform and report them to an appropriate agency.
For further guidance on securing meetings, visit https://zoom.us/docs/en-us/privacy-and-security.html.
