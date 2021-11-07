AMESBURY -- She will miss the chats with kids but not the early morning scheduling.
Kathy Morrill retired from her job as the Amesbury High School principal's secretary after a quarter century of service late last month.
Morrill started her career as a part-time clerk at the middle school in 1996 and eventually served as the secretary for five high school principals under seven school superintendents.
She said that working on year-end activities, such as the annual baccalaureate and graduation ceremonies, were her favorite things to do.
Morrill also said kids are still kids but the 21st century batch is a bit different from the students she first met when she started in 1996.
"Cell phones weren't a really big thing back then and they would come in and sit and chat with you," she said. "They'd come in and laugh and just talk. You really don't see enough of that anymore."
Although Morrill handled student accounts and the principal office's budget, she was also the person responsible for procuring and scheduling substitute teachers early each morning.
"That really was the hard part, especially when you didn't have enough subs to go around," Morrill said. "Then you had to figure out who was covering who and how we were going to do it. We did it but it was a daily challenge that would all happen even before I went to work."
Morrill said she was very surprised when the Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc. gave her the Peter Gray Friend of Education Award during its Autumn Evening of Giving last Monday.
"I'm humbled by it and I didn't expect it," she said. "I've never really expected to get anything back in return in my life. I always did what I wanted to do and it always made me happy to do what I did."
Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews worked with Morrill as her principal's secretary for five years and had nothing but praise for her retired friend.
"There is not a better human on this Earth," McAndrews said. "She is absolutely an amazing person. Her work ethic, her commitment, her attention to detail are unbelievable. She is absolutely fabulous."
According to Morrill, watching high school students come in as freshmen and eventually leave as seniors will be the thing she misses the most about her old job.
"I loved watching how much more mature they became, I just loved that," she said. "That was very important to me."
Morrill said she hopes to travel in the near future.
"I figure I'll do some more volunteering and that sort of thing," Morrill said. "I'd like to enjoy the rest of this year and then figure it all out."
