NEWBURYPORT — Mark your calendar to order from Loretta restaurant at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13.
Doing so follows a practice that began on Wednesday, March 9, and will continue going forward.
On the second Wednesday of every month, at 5 p.m., diners will enjoy Loretta’s delicious offerings — whether in the restaurant or as take-out — and a portion of the meal price will go to the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry.
Loretta owner Ted Epstein firmly believes in the pantry’s mission and says he is happy to support its work in this way. Loretta is located at 15 Pleasant St., Newburyport. Reach them by phone at 978-463-0000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.