NEWBURYPORT — On Wednesday, and continuing on the second Wednesday of each month, anyone who orders a meal from Loretta after 5 p.m. will also support the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry.
Ted Epstein, the restaurant's owner firmly believes in the food pantry's mission, so he will designate a portion of the proceeds from each dine-in or takeout meal purchased after 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month to go toward addressing local food insecurity, the pantry announced.
To learn more about the Pleasant Street restaurant, visit www.lorettarestaurant.com.
For information on the food pantry, go to www.newburyfoodpantry.org.
