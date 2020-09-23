AMESBURY — The elimination of 15 School Department jobs appears to have been averted after the City Council voted Tuesday night to add $700,000 to the mayor's operating budget.
The city has operated on a "one-twelfth" budget for July, August and September, but the council needed to approve an official operating budget for fiscal 2021 by Oct. 1. The council met for a public hearing on the matter Tuesday night.
Mayor Kassandra Gove had presented the council with a $64.6 million general fund operating budget that represents a 5% increase in last year's $61.5 million allocation.
The mayor's budget was expected to add $555.28 to the annual tax bill of a typical single-family homeowner with property assessed at $420,634.
Gove's budget included a $32.7 million operating budget for the school district but the School Committee requested $33.6 million to avoid what Superintendent Jared Fulgoni said could lead to 15 job cuts.
The council has the option of adding to the mayor's school budget and voted to include $700,000 at a Finance Committee and City Council meeting that lasted more than four hours Tuesday night.
The new school budget was approved 8-1 with Councilor Tim Kisieleski opposed.
The council then voted 8-1 to adopt a $65.3 million operating budget. Kisieleski was again opposed.
For more on the meeting, follow newburyportnews.com and Thursday's print edition of The Daily News.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
