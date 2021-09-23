GEORGETOWN — Those looking to start practicing yoga – or those looking to get back into it – have a new local option.
After nearly 20 years of practicing herself, Georgetown resident Rae Maglio, a massage therapist, and her friend and business partner Meredith Conte have opened Lotus Yoga & Mindfulness at 1 W. Main St.
The studio is down the street from Maglio’s Lotus Massage and Spa, which opened in 2016.
When the roughly 1,500-square-foot space became available, Maglio and Conte knew they had the opportunity to realize a longtime dream.
“I’ve always wanted to become a yoga teacher so I knew I had to do it now,” Maglio said. “If not now, when? So I just finished the program to become a yoga teacher and my partner, Meredith, she works with me at Lotus Massage and Spa. She has always wanted to open a studio.
“One day my husband, John, mentioned that he saw that space down the street was available and everything just kind of came about after that. It’s very exciting that it’s all finally coming together. Some people will stop by and pop their head in and ask about it. It’s exciting to see that people are excited for it.”
Lotus Yoga had a soft opening last week with a few classes that are running through the month, and is planning a grand opening Oct. 10. Maglio and Conte are still looking to hire a few more teachers to finalize a more concrete weekly and daily schedule.
Lotus has six classes running throughout the week. To find out more, or to sign up for a class, visit the Lotus Yoga & Mindfulness website at www.lotusyogaandmindfulness.com.
With all that’s happened over the past year and a half, Maglio believes yoga’s usefulness is at a peak.
“After going through all of the COVID stuff, a lot of people are reexamining their lives,” Maglio said. “They’re looking for meaning and to get rid of all of the excess baggage they have. Yoga and mindfulness is the way to get you there.
“It helps you become more present and start questioning why you do what you do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.