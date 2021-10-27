NEWBURYPORT — The results of recent soil borings and air quality tests at 57 Low St. raised “no concerns,” according to the mayor, who is now asking the Mass. National Guard if it would allow the City Council to revisit its vote on whether to buy the property.
Mayor Donna Holaday made this announcement in her update to the council Monday, saying she will review this further with the council as soon as the full study by Credere Associates LLC is finalized. She expects a response from the National Guard this week on whether the purchase discussion can be discussed again.
Soil borings and air quality tests were not initially permitted by the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, which represented the Mass. National Guard during conversations about the possible sale of the Low Street site to the city, because such tests are reportedly not standard procedure.
Some councilors saw the inability to conduct tests as a red flag against the proposed purchase.
On Feb. 25, the council voted 6-5 against buying 57 Low St. with $220,000 from the city’s free cash account.
The purchase would have required a two-thirds vote. Councilors Joe Devlin, Jared Eigerman, Byron Lane, Jim McCauley, Christine Wallace and Sharif Zeid voted against the purchase while Afroz Khan, Barry Connell, Heather Shand, Charlie Tontar and Bruce Vogel voted to buy the building.
The vote followed roughly five months of deliberations by councilors and about three years of work by the mayor, who spent much of that time working with the National Guard to declare its maintenance building on the property as surplus to sell it. The original plan was for the city to buy the property as a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services.
The mayor also confirmed Monday that city officials had received the final draft of the Phase II environmental site assessment of the Brown School from Credere, which is supposed to assess hazardous materials in the building.
Holaday said the city requested additional information about the findings and would release the study after officials received those clarifications.
Last week, Newburyport Youth Services announced it would vacate the Brown School at 42 Milk St. after a recent inspection determined the heating equipment was unusable.
Youth Services staff members are using the Senior Community Center this week as a place to brainstorm next steps.
City officials already looked at a commercial property on Parker Street last week, which may be a temporary location for the youth center, Holaday said. Churches and and at least two other commercial spaces are also under consideration.
The mayor noted that Ward 2 voting will still take place at the Brown School on Tuesday. Portable heaters will be placed in the first-floor classrooms, where Ward 2 residents can safely cast their votes, she said.
Also during the meeting, the council debated Ordinance 84, co-sponsored by Wallace and McCauley, who represent Wards 4 and 5, respectively. The ordinance puts procedures in place to require city departments to provide the public each year with an updated five-year streets and sidewalks plan including details about scheduling, costs and funding sources, and approximate scopes of work.
Khan, Tontar, Vogel, Connell and Shand unsuccessfully voted to send the ordinance back to committee due to remaining questions they had. Wallace expressed frustration with this because of ample time spent in committee already discussing the ordinance, at which councilors could have asked questions.
The council voted 7-4 to keep the ordinance out of committee and continue the vote on it until the next council meeting, Nov. 8. Devlin, Lane, McCauley and Eigerman voted against this.
Lane questioned holding off on the vote, saying he didn’t see what issues the councilors had with the ordinance.
“There’s no cost associated with it; it’s merely process and transparency,” Lane said.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
