NEWBURYPORT — Potential voters will have a chance to hear directly from lieutenant governor candidate Kim Driscoll when she makes a stop at the Inn Street fountain and the Amesbury Bullnose on Saturday, April 9.
Driscoll is in her fifth term as Salem's mayor but the Democrat is also collecting the required 10,000 signatures from registered voters to run for lieutenant governor in the fall.
She will be appearing along with former Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday at the Inn Street fountain where she is expected to speak and take questions at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove will then join Driscoll in that city's Market Square Bullnose to speak and answer questions from potential voters while also collecting signatures at 1:30 p.m.
Those with questions can contact Team Driscoll at info@kimdriscoll.org or call 857-237-1565.
