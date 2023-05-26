AMESBURY — Lungstrong and its supporters will kick off the ninth annual Cheers to a Cure campaign that runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
As a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization, all the money raised will fund lung cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Hospital.
“We are so appreciative of the area restaurants from Amesbury, Newburyport and Haverhill who are participating in this popular fundraiser,” said organization founder and 18-year lung cancer survivor Diane Legg.
“It has been fun to see the different approaches our partners have taken to helping us raise awareness and funds for lung cancer research,” she said.
For example, longtime partner Ristorante Molise donates a percentage of all sales from its St. Patrick’s Day dinner, which raised a record $2,500 in March. Crave is offering its summery Lungstrong Lift drink with white rum, lime, coconut cream and pineapple.
Phat Cats, the first restaurant to adopt the fundraising campaign, will offer a different flavored margarita each month of the summer. Gametime Lanes keeps the traditional Lungstrong Lemonade on its menu year-round.
Once restaurants decide on the special drink or dessert they will offer, they track sales of that item and donate a percentage to the organization. Supporters will promote their visits on social media all summer and urge friends to visit the restaurants and order the specialty drinks.
“This year, we welcomed the Thirsty Whale in Newburyport,” said campaign manager Robin Schell. “Owner Stephanie Romano has designated the chocolate caramel martini as their signature Lungstrong drink. Another new partner is the Overboard in Seabrook, New Hampshire.”
Participating Amesbury restaurants are the Bakehouse, The Barn Pub & Grille, Bean & Cone, Crave, Flatbread, Gametime Lanes, Hodgies of Amesbury, Phat Cats and Ristorante Molise.
In Newburyport, in addition to the Thirsty Whale, there are two veteran restaurant partners participating – Michael’s Harborside and Plum Island Grille.
“I am proud to say that Lungstrong has raised $6 million for lung cancer research since its inception in 2011,” Legg said. “With the clinical trials we’re funding, we are extending the lives of so many lung cancer patients – and the research that is being done helps patients who are fighting other types of cancer as well.”
For more information, visit www.lungstrong.org.
Those who would like to become a Cheers to a Cure partner, should contact Schell at rschell@jjwpr.com or 603-770-3607.
