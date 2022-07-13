WEST NEWBURY — Those interested in learning basic, impromptu magic tricks are invited to meet Ed The Wizard on July 27 at 6:30 p.m. at G.A.R. Memorial Library, 490 Main St.
Ed The Wizard will show how to wow audiences with everyday items that one might have on a camping or hiking trip.
The free event is for ages 6 and up. People are encouraged to bring a bandana.
The program is supported in part by a grant from the West Newbury Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.